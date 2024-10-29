This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Finance of America Companies’s 8K filing here.
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Finance of America Companies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- GM’s Lithium Americas Deal Positions It for EV Dominance
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Amazon: Why Analysts Think It’s A Solid Buy Ahead Of Earnings
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- NextEra’s Diverse Business Is Set to Win As Energy Demand Rises