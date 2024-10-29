This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Finance of America Companies’s 8K filing here.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

See Also