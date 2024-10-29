Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.