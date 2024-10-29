Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.