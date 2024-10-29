Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.1% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,450,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $256.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

