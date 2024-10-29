FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.
About FIBRA Terrafina
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Terrafina
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.