FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Get FIBRA Terrafina alerts:

About FIBRA Terrafina

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.