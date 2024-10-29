Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00001855 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $143.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00037245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.