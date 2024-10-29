Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $114.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00037566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

