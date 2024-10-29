FAT Brands (FAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FAT opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

In other FAT Brands news, Director Mark Elenowitz bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,200. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $97,897 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

