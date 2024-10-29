FAT Brands (FAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FAT Brands Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of FAT opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
