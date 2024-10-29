Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after acquiring an additional 937,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 139,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.03.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

