F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.040-14.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. F5 also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.04-$14.31 EPS.

F5 Stock Up 0.7 %

FFIV traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.36. 1,347,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,693. F5 has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $224.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.73 and its 200 day moving average is $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,971 shares of company stock worth $1,618,357. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

