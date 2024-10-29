Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Extendicare Stock Performance
EXETF stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.
Extendicare Company Profile
