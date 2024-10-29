ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-$1.835 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

EXLS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

