Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.56 and a one year high of C$56.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.10 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EIF

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.