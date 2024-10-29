Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.56 and a one year high of C$56.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.10 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
