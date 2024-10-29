Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,500 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.9 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

