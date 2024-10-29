Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,500 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.9 days.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.
About Evonik Industries
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Insiders Are Buying High-Yielding Delek Logistics Partners
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cameco Is the Leading Play on Nuclear Power, And It Pays to Own
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.