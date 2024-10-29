Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.82-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.43. 337,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $204.64 and a 52-week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,559.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,559.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

