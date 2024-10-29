EQT (NYSE:EQT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQT. Wolfe Research started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.5 %

EQT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 896,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.