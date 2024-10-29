EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $710.94 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. EOS has a market cap of $710.94 million and approximately $63.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000775 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,045,993 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

