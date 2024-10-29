Entegris, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Entegris Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.97. Entegris has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

