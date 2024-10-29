Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. Enovis comprises approximately 2.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enovis were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enovis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Enovis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ENOV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 182,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,835. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

