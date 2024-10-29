Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Gregg A. Kaplan Sells 7,657 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $670,064.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,448.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enova International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 200,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,855. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $76,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Enova International by 83.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

