EnerCare (TSE:ECI) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

EnerCare Inc. (TSE:ECI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$28.99 and last traded at C$28.99. Approximately 373,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 411,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.99.
Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.
