Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 198856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.98.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

