Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 198856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Price Performance
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.