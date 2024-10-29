Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elior Group Stock Performance
Shares of ELROF stock remained flat at $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.
About Elior Group
