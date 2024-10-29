Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of ELROF stock remained flat at $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

