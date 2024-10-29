Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 0.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $907.98 and last traded at $903.70. Approximately 853,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,944,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $895.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $859.05 billion, a PE ratio of 133.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $919.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

