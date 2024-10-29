Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 8.7 %

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

