Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

LON EGL opened at GBX 196.68 ($2.55) on Tuesday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 144.03 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 204 ($2.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,097.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Simpson sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.37), for a total value of £999.18 ($1,295.79). Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

