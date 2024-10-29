Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Stock Performance

EATBF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.

About Eat & Beyond Global

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

