Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533,454.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.19. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

