Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 627000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.
About Durango Resources
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
