Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.55 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRR shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.