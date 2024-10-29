Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.5 million.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 1.6 %

PLOW stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $601.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

