Dora Factory (new) 24-Hour Volume Tops $305,710.70 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $23.80 million and approximately $305,710.70 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.04426677 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $309,918.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

