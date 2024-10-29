Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the September 30th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWXZF stock remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.63.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

