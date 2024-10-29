Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the September 30th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of CWXZF stock remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.63.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.