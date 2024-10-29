Dodds Wealth LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dodds Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.02. 1,174,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,325. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

