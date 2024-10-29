DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,971 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund makes up 1.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,691 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5,329.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 227,033 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 187,939 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,537. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

