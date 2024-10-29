Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 40,323 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $919,294.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Dutch Bros's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

