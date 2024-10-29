Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 45.0% in October

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 4,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.