Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

