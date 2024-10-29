Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock Position Lessened by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s makes up 3.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DDS traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,313. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.09 and its 200 day moving average is $400.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

