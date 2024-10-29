D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) versus Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares D’Ieteren Group and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get D'Ieteren Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A Boyd Group Services 1.93% 7.61% 2.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 116.36 Boyd Group Services $2.95 billion 1.11 $86.66 million $3.45 44.28

This table compares D’Ieteren Group and Boyd Group Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than D’Ieteren Group. Boyd Group Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for D’Ieteren Group and Boyd Group Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D’Ieteren Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boyd Group Services 1 0 0 2 3.00

Dividends

D’Ieteren Group pays an annual dividend of 0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. D’Ieteren Group pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boyd Group Services pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boyd Group Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats D’Ieteren Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D’Ieteren Group

(Get Free Report)

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Autoglass, Carglass, Lebeau Vitres d'autos, Speedy Glass, Safelite AutoGlass, O'Brien, and Smith&Smith brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, writing tools, planners, diaries, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, agricultural, and industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advisory services. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.