Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 7.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

