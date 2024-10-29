Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Down 37.4% in October

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 49.0% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 514,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 169,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.