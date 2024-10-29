Deepwater Asset Management LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $2,056.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,047.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,789.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.80 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

