Deepwater Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up about 4.2% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $17,845,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 748.22 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

