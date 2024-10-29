DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $40.62 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00061371 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00017412 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,645.41 or 0.37976539 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.