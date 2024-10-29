Davidson Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 49,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,664,000 after acquiring an additional 388,090 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,813,000 after buying an additional 86,932 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $24,493,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 990.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,091.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA traded down $8.20 on Tuesday, hitting $474.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,596. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $552.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at $203,955,423.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.