Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,235,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,848,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,157,000 after acquiring an additional 604,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

TMO traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $550.54. The stock had a trading volume of 338,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,333. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.21 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $604.03 and a 200-day moving average of $583.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

