Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,623 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14,012.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 109,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,942. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,881 shares of company stock worth $5,169,834 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

