Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Daqo New Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.32. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

