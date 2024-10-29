Dana (DAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Dana has set its FY24 guidance at $0.80-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.800-1.300 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DAN opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. Dana has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

